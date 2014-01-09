7 Places to go on a Summer in America BIKE RIDING IN COLORADO Colorado’s range of diverse landscape offers great biking trails and is considered one of the best destinations for bike rides. Extensive fields of blue lupine, lonesome Alpine lakes are some of the contributors to the magnificent sceneries you will find as you tackle the mountainous terrain. You will enjoy splashing into creek bottoms and kicking up the red dust on old mining roads and later relax in a log cabin along the way. TEE OFF LIKE A ROCKEFELLER IN GEORGIA Step back in time in the Victorian era in the Jekyll Island Club hotel and tee off in style in the 1880s club then only visited by men with silly amounts of money to spend. Its former glory is retained in the lofted ball room ceilings, iconic columns and the spacious verandas where you can enjoy sipping mint juleps as you take in the majestic yet ancient surroundings. There are three 18 layouts of differed toughness where you can tee off in style and feel like you are in the Scottish links. SUMMER CAMP IN CALIFORNIA Camping is mostly associated with kids in America but there is a summer camp for adults in California which includes exciting games and activities including ‘truth or dare’. If you are looking out for a special break out of your normal tight routine then head to California. Camp Grounded is one of the latest camping programs that offers online geeks a fine detoxes from anything technology. You can enjoy camping without all the gadgets and have pure simple fun. HIKE THE DORMANT VOLCANO IN HAWAII One of the greatest things to do in Hawaii is hiking the 10 000 foot Haleakala Volcano which gives you a jaw dropping experience of magnificent sunsets. If you visit this place on a full moon you will be able to witness an extraordinary phenomenon of the moon setting in the left as the sun is rising in the right. You may also opt to be lazier and use a car instead of bike riding and enjoy a feeling of being a top the clouds without breaking a sweat; after all it is a summer holiday. STAY IN A HOUSEBOAT IN MISSISSIPPI There is no better way to travel like a local than stay like one, during the hot summer months the Iowans escape the humidity and cool off along the mighty Mississippi River which is their proud version of an ocean. You can rent a boat and mingle with the locals while exploring the towns along the river. Float off in peace with a cold beer in hand while reeling in catfish or dock in one of the towns and taste local food as you interact with locals. RELAX IN A SOLITUDE BEACH IN DELAWARE Delaware is a place to get away from it all and enjoy the over 3500 acres of windblown salt marsh, drifting dunes and sandy pine beaches nestled between the sandy piers of Lewes and frat house bars of Dewey beach. You can doze off in behind the dunes as you listen to the crashing waves at the beach. ENJOY JUICY BEEF STEAKS IN OKLAHOMA It is home to the world’s largest cattle yards and that can mean only one thing; it is the Mecca for all things beef! This is the place to be to taste anything that can be made of beef from roasted chunks to fresh quartered chuck burgers to keep you well fed during your vacation.

6 Places to Rent a Villa in Italy AMALFI COAST The Amalfi coast is like a celebrity amongst Italy’s destinations, it is always featured in the glossy travel magazines while its picturesque scenes grace the covers almost like a super model giving her best pose. Its set at the foot of the towering Monte Cerrato and wrapped in shawls of lemon groves; it is lined up with seaside towns each as impressive as the next offering a perfect destination for the most scenic villa holiday. The cliff side pastel colored buildings tumble down the terraced hillside to the gorgeous beaches below. SICILY Sicily is a place of intriguing contrasts, from its landscapes littered with scented citrus orchards, lunar like mountains and a kaleidoscope of towns to its inviting sundrenched beaches and historical landmarks; this island will definitely mesmerize you. Villas in Sicily will give you picture perfect views of the stunning coast, farmlands, ever smoldering Mount Etna and exclusive sea views. You can explore the Roman and Greek ruins and indulge in the islands passion for food and drink as you enjoy tasty homemade pizza and a glass of almond wine. TUSCANY Tuscany is Italy’s wine region and the perfect place to take a villa holiday and soak up some of the best of Italy’s rolling countryside. There a hundreds of incredible villas in Tuscany to choose from right in the heart of this stunning region. If it’s rest and relaxation you’re looking for, teamed with beautiful food and drunk then you’ve found the right place. SARDINIA Sardinia offers a magical mix of cultures, sceneries and beaches that beguile any visitors. This exquisite island boasts of white sandy beaches, turquoise and emerald seas, charismatic towns, lush valleys and stunning harbors. Its towns are sprinkled with Italian, Spanish and Baroque treasures whose traces are also stretched to the culinary delights and the menus bulge with everything from fresh seafood’s to homemade pizzas, mouthwatering pastries and tasty wines. Villas are as varied and you can choose from the artisan town of Oliena to sea side chic of the glamorous region of Costa Smeralda. Wherever you choose to stay in Sardinia you are bound to enjoy an exciting holiday. VENETIAN RIVIERA The Venetian Riviera is characterized by sun backed beaches, romantic canals and plenty of fascinating historical sites. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway, a luxurious experience or a week with the kids in the sun you can rest assured that the villas in this region will never disappoint you. You can enjoy day trips to the Venice which is one of the most beautiful cities in the world and competes aggressively with Paris and Rome when it comes to Romantic stakes. The canals are lined up with majestic palaces, churches and museums which fill up you villa holiday with endless sites to explore. NEAPOLITAN RIVIERA Neapolitan Riviera is set around the bay of Naples and it dominates arguably the most picturesque spot in the Mediterranean; sparkling blue waters, hill cloaked pines and cliff side towns that appear to be clinging to the cliffs afraid of losing their dear lives. Mouth watering food to write home about, heart stopping views and swanky boutiques are what villa holidays in Neapolitan Riviera are all about. There is a lot to do here apart from shopping for designer clothes like visiting Pompeii, Mt Vesuvius and the island of Capri.

Where to Enjoy your UK Family Holidays in 2014 When it comes to holiday venues with family in the UK, the question is not normally where to go but rather where to start because the list of favorable destinations to enjoy in 2014 is practically endless. There are so many places where you can find large houses to rent as a base and then explore beautiful corners of this amazing country. WILDERNESS WOOD, EAST SUSSEX This is an excellent playground for the whole family; it is an award winning woodland which contains walking and cycling trains through 61 acres of natural beauty. It is a place where the family can enjoy being outdoors and be adventurous. There are places designated for BBQ and picnic sites. There are seasonal events held there for the whole family including Fairy Gardens, Chestnut celebrations and Moths by moonlight. THE COTSWOLDS The Cotswolds is the perfect place for a kids holiday in the UK. Discover the medieval quality of the beautiful Cotswolds that owes its wealth of fine churches to sheep wool. The churches form an important part of the natural landscape of Cotswolds and dominantly tell the history of this great land in their own special way. It is a place of gentle rolling hills between enticing cities of Stratford upon Avon, Bath and Oxford. It’s quintessential England with pretty villages of honey colored stone, manor houses, charming wool churches, dry stone walls and country pubs. There is a lot to see and do in Cotswolds for the whole family amidst the most enchanting natural settings in the UK which includes strolling in lush leafy gardens, walking the Cotswolds Way, watch wildlife in Cotswolds Farm Park, catch a play at the historic Everman Theatre and dine at Michelin-starred restaurant. The list of things to do with a family in Cotswolds is rather long, not forgetting to stay in the cozy log cabins at Water Park. BENLLECK BEACH ANGLESEY This is an award winning beach and listed as ‘An Area of outstanding Natural Beauty’. Take one look at the long stretch of golden sand and discover why it had to be awarded. Your family can enjoy playing on the sand and dining in the cafes lined along this glorious beach. WOBURN SAFARI PARK You do not need to travel far to enjoy a great safari, in Woburn Safari Park your family can enjoy spotting spectacular wildlife. Take a Safari drive trail along the park and as you spot rhinos, lions, tigers, elephants and many more; see the look on the kids faces as they enjoy and learn about the animals in the park. VISIT THE HARRY POTTER SITES! All the kids would love the magic of visiting the Harry Potter scenes where the movies were shot on location, it’s time to grab your broom stick and fly. Glenfinnan, Viaduct Scotland: This is where the Ford Anglia lands on its way to Hogwarts School of Wizards in the Chamber of Secrets 2002. You can cross the viaduct in a Hogwarts Express style in a steam locomotive. Glencoe Scotland: As you delve deeper into Scotland to see Glencoe where the dramatic landscape around Hogwarts was filmed. Let the children recognize the Steal Falls at Glen Nevis from the Tri-Wizard tournament in the Goblet of Fire (2005).

How to Find The Best Golf Travel Insurance As you prepare to embark on that long awaited golf holiday one of the key things to keep in mind is a suitable travel insurance policy. A good policy will let you enjoy your holidays better because you have a plan. We all anticipate for the best during our vacations but being prepared for the worst is not a premonition for doom but just a precaution for being on safe ground in case anything unpleasant comes up. It can be the difference between an unpleasant incident on your otherwise great holiday, and a financially ruinous holiday. Golf travel insurance differs from normal travel insurance as it is tailored to cater for the specific needs of a golfer. It comes with various extraordinary extras that are essential when going on a golf holiday to any part of the world. GET TO KNOW WHAT THE POLICY COVERS Any golfer will attest to the fact that golf equipments do not come cheap and the last thing that any golfer wants to happen is lose their equipment. Typically golf insurance provides cover for theft or damage to your golf equipment and also covers non-refundable green fees that are already paid for or contacted to pay for and cannot get back in case of cancellation due to one reason or another. Golf insurance may also include golf equipment for hire. Some policies will also cover for end supplier failures such as airlines or hotels busting after you have already paid for your trip. Other inclusions may feature cover for personal items, missed departures and hospital benefit. IS GOLF ‘RISKY’? Most insurers consider golf to be a ‘low risk’ endeavor and any injuries sustained are most likely to be covered by a standard travel insurance policy. Hence be aware of insurers who might classify golf as one of the ‘risky sports’ on their policies as they may be corny. Generally golf is stated as a Grade 1 sport of little risk but you must check with several providers. If you injure someone while playing the game you are unlikely to be covered unless it states on the certificate that your policy includes additional cover while playing the sport. Since golf is not such a risky sport some insurers may offer to cover pre-existing medical conditions, just negotiate your way to get the best deals. DOCUMENTATION You need to keep all the receipts of all the golf equipments that you may be travelling with so that it would be easier to make claims in case of damage or theft. This also helps you access other equipments for hire in case you lose yours and also when you need replacement. SHOP AROUND After you have done your research on all that a good policy should cover then you are free to shop around and get the best deals available. There are several reputable sites that give you access to the most competitive rates available online. Peruse carefully through the best and take your pick. It may all seem like a challenging task but you will never be sorry you did the right thing.

Holidays to Greece: It’s Not Just the Islands Holidays in Greece are synonymous with islands, beaches, fun and entertainment, but there is more to it than just the islands. Greece boasts of intriguing and twisted history, rich cultural heritage and delicious cuisines. Greece is a true paradise for cultural tourism; it offers the discerning traveler the opportunity to delve into the arts and history of Greece. Traces of ancient and important parts of history are still etched on every corner of Greek land. Precious findings from the prehistoric and archaic periods, exceptional works from the medieval, Hellenistic, Classical and Byzantine monuments, creations from folk art cultures and traces of past civilizations all co-exist in harmony with current creations. Archeological sites such as Delphi, Knossos the signature Acropolis of Athena’s and Olympia are of the most famed sites in Greece; some are even more recognizable as you may have seen them on brochures. Delphi may have in the past been considered as the center of the earth and once you visit this place you will be intrigued by its mysterious sense of sacred character that resonates from the presence of the ancient oracle. Knossos on the other hand reveals the ancient Palace of the Minoan civilization whilst climbing the rock of Acropolis in Athens will enchant you with its architectural masterpieces such as the temple of Athena amongst other awe inspiring structures. Olympia is also not left behind as it was built to commemorate the Olympic Games and still attracts many travelers to explore its ancient beauty. Religion has been part and parcel of humankind as far as anyone can remember and Greece is a fantastic destination to explore religious centers and also take part in religious festivities. Greeks as well as visitors are stunned by Greece’s majestic churches of the Byzantine era, numerous rural churches and metochia, sacred places ideal for pilgrimage and awe inspiring religious sites. The sites are varied and diverse each representing a special era and various dogmas and religions and they all co-exist in a state of ongoing dialogue which highlight the unique historic and cultural mosaic of Greece. Some of Greece’s most attractive religious centers include the monastic community of Mount Athos, the monasteries of Mateora and the Cave of Apocalypse. Who can forget Patmos where the Saint John saw the end time visions? Such sites with their divine immanence and their representation of a force beyond human understanding have led to expressions of religious sentiments over the centuries and still attract pilgrims from all over the world. Greece offers you more than just island experiences, the Greece gastronomy has recorded a history of over 4000 years and features specialties found on the islands. In fact the first ever cook book boasts of roots from Greece. The best way to experience the culture is taste the delicacies associated with such a place. As you take a gastronomic tour of Greek you will discover that there is more than just the ‘moussaka,’ ‘souvlaki’ and ‘choriatiki’ (Greek Salad) as you taste more worthwhile dishes.

Top Reasons To Visit Vichada Despite the presence of the guerrilla forces in this department, there are still top reasons to visit Vichada, for the bravest travelers. Bordered by other Colombian departments such as Arauca, Casanare and Guainia, great tourist spots and sights abound in and around the department of Vichada. Here are some of the top reasons to visit Vichada and discover its natural beauty: Reason #1: Puerto Carreño. The lush vegetation and breathtaking views of Puerto Carreño, Vichada’s capital, is one of the top reasons to visit Vichada. Located close to the Orinoco River, the waters in Puerto Carreño are a great place to go fishing. In addition, Vichada is also home to an indigenous community, where some of the best crafts, textiles and local delicacies are sold. Reason #2: Raudal de Maypures. Found in the El Tuparro National Natural Park, the Raudal de Maypures is a sight to behold. Discovered about 200 years ago by German explorer Humbolt, the rapids created by the Orinico and the Tuparro river is a combination of rapids, waterfalls, oddly beautiful rock formations including the “Balancing Rock” and lush vegetation surrounding the waters. No wonder it’s called the “Eighth wonder of the world”. Reason # 3: Gaviotas. Other developing cities and villages should follow the example set by this ecovillage in the savannahs of Vichada. Founded in 1971, Paolo Lugari and his group of engineers attempted to search for ways to create a mode of sustainable living in one of the harshest locations in Colombia. Among its numerous inventions produced are the water pump seesaw and the sunflower windmill. Reason # 4: Parque National El Tuparro. the El Tuparro National Natural Park is a must-see destination for three reasons: 1. the Maipures rapids as mentioned above; 2. It is home to a wide variety of local flora and fauna; and 3. The sandy beaches of the Orinoco River.

Top Tourist Attractions In Sincelejo If you find yourself planning a trip to Sucre, make sure to include the top tourist attractions in Sincelejo on your itinerary. Sincelejo is the largest city and capital of Sucre, a department of Colombia. The municipalities of Sampués, Palmito, Tolu, Toluviejo, Corozal, and Morroa are right around it. Sincelejo lies 30 km from the Caribbean Sea, 125 km from Cartagena, and 200 km from Barranquilla. Often referred to as the “Capital of Savannah” since it is surrounded by savannah landscapes, it is a major Colombian city with plenty to offer. 1. Santander Park The Santander Park was opened to the public in 1776 and is just about the same age as Sincelejo itself. It is where the first Corralejas Festival took place in January 20, 1845 and where it was continually held until 1946 when the venue was moved to Majagual Plaza. Right next to the park is Catedral San Francisco de Asís or Saint Francis of Assis Cathedral. It was built in 1853 and is the center of religious festivities that celebrate Easter, the Sacred Heart Jesus, the Virgin Mary, and even Las Fiestas del Dulce Nombre de Jesús, the most important religious celebration held ever January 20 of each year. 2. Majagual Plaza The plaza, more popularly known as La Placita de Majagual or Little Plaza of Majagual is included in the top tourist attractions in Sincelejo. The famous Corralejas Festival took place here for many years until it was eventually moved to La Plaza de Mochila. Today, it features a massive, post-modern arch-shaped sculpture and a spaceous square where sports activities and cultural events are often held. 3. Municipality Theatre Even though it’s a fairly modern infrastructure, it’s a nice place to catch theatrical performances, operas, concerts, musicals, and other cultural shows. 4. San Francisco Mall Yet another modern tourist facility is the San Francisco Mall. Here, your entire family can enjoy the perks of shopping, entertainment, dining, and recreation. 5. Fiestas Corralejas de Sincejelo The last yet certainly not the least of the top tourist attractions in Sincelejo is the Corralejas Festival. Other names for it are the 20th of January Party and Jesus’ Sweet Name Party. During the event, you will see a temporary wooden building known as the Corraleja. It is where the main attraction of Fiestas Corralejas de Sincelejo takes place. Inside it, bullfighters will face raging bulls. But these are no professional bullfighters. Rather, they are people from the masses who have to fight their way as bulls are introduced to the Corraleja one by one. Outside the bull ring, you can join street parties, listen to musicians playing music, and admire folkloric song being played in the background. The festival lasts from January 16 until 21.

Top Things To Do In Santa Cruz de Mompox There are a lot of top things to do in Santa Cruz de Mompox that will inspire you in ways you will never expect. Near the prominent city of Cartagena, within the Bolivar department, lies the beautiful region of Santa Cruz de Mompox. The place is believed to be an enchanting town situated on an island amidst the Magdalena River emanating with rich cultural and architectural heritage. Among the several ancient churches nestled in the region, Iglesia de Santa Barbara is perhaps the most visited in Santa Cruz de Mompox since more often than not, the structure is featured in majority of its postcards and photographs owing to its remarkable structure. Visiting this beautiful spot is indeed one of the top things to do in Santa Cruz de Mompox. What is more eye-catching about the renowned church is its uniquely-styled tower with a veranda which is ideal for picture-taking. For lovers of photography, this would be a perfect place for your activity. Be sure though to pay a visit in the morning to guarantee that you get a more vivid capture of the place. If you have the fad for shopping gold jewelries and may consider this as one of the top things to do in Santa Cruz de Mompox, then the town is just the perfect place to be. Being famed for its precious offerings of gold gems, you will surely fall in love with its wide array of jewels that you will find here. Moreover, among the beautiful lure in Santa Cruz de Mompox are its great showcase of furnishings like that of the conventional sets of chairs and tables as well as its luscious delicacies such as Doña Ada’s lemon sweets and capa cheese which are perfect combinations along with your tours. If you are in Santa Cruz de Mompox, do not forget to stay in Bioma Boutique Hotel situated at Calle Real del Medio. This is the most stayed hotel due to its conventional accommodations and facilities that have caught the eye of picky travelers. After the completion of the hotel’s refurbishment and development in 2011 and being in a strategic position in the core of the town, Bioma Boutique Hotel has gained the fame of offering an inimitable and an unforgettable getaway and experience to its guests. Among the renowned facilities that tourists can enjoy include captivating gardens, a restaurant, swimming pool and a Jacuzzi. Apparently with their facilities, you together with your families, friends and loved ones can absolutely enjoy looking at the beautiful flowers and greens, eating their sumptuous delicacies especially their local cuisines, swimming at their beautiful pool and taking a dip at their Jacuzzi. These are one of the top things to do in Santa Cruz de Mompox, particularly in the said hotel. Truly, Santa Cruz de Mompox offers wide arrays of activities just at the comforts of your hotel, what more is there which awaits outside. Hence never take for granted visiting the beautiful town of Santa Cruz de Mompox.

Top Things To Know About Visiting Iza Impress your friends and family by sharing some of the top things to know about visiting Iza. This town and municipality in the Boyaca Department is a great jump off point to the nearby attraction, Lake Tota. But there’s more to Iza than being just a short stop on the way to Lake Tota. Here are couple of top things to know about Iza. Green nest of Boyaca. It’s no surprise that Iza is known as the “Green Nest of Boyaca”, with its rustic charms and abundant greenery which makes the landscape of the town even more attractive. It was once named Sta. Isabel. Back in 1895, Iza was renamed Santa Isabel, for a very peculiar reason: “Iza” means “concubine” or “prostitute” in Spanish. But for the locals, Iza comes from the indigenous word “Za” which means “night”. But thankfully, the change in name was short-lived and Iza is now known as “Iza” once again. Colonial Wonder. Take a stroll around Iza and marvel at the town’s colonial architecture. The Hispanic and Italian influence in Iza is much more evident in pine-tree and hydrangea-lined Plaza Mayor, which is a perfect stop on Sundays when locals sell their best obleas or Colombian sweets and pastries. Trout and terrines anyone? Weekenders will certainly enjoy fruit terrines and trout in Iza. Choose from trout smothered in garlic and butter, or grilled trout which is served from most of the eateries and restaurants in Iza. While there isn’t much variety as to the preparation of the trout in most of these eateries, you can certainly enjoy the ambiance of most of the restaurants in Iza as most of them as most of them has expanded their restaurants to included their very own private theme parks. Hot Thermal Springs. One of the top things to know about visiting Iza is that they have some of the best thermal springs in Colombia. These thermal springs have healing properties due to the minerals the waters have. So whether you’re seeking ways sooth rheumatic pains, or simply relaxing your tired and aching muscles after a long day of strolling, then there’s no better place to go to than Iza’s hot thermal springs.